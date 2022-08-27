"There's a lot of Manning that are studs" - Julian Edelman reveals who his favorite Manning brother is

Retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently launched a new podcast titled "Games With Names" with Sam Morril. The two discuss some of the biggest games in sports. It's an opportunity for a sports fan and a former professional athlete to give their opinions on some of the biggest sporting events in history.

On the first episode of the series, they discussed the 2008 Super Bowl, in which the New York Giants upset the New England Patriots. The victory prevented an undefeated season.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was also one of the guests on the episode. Edelman, a former Patriots player, isn't a fan of the New York Giants. But he did give credit to the entire Manning family, saying that they were all 'studs' and that Eli was his favorite.

"I'm wearing my Phil Simms t-shirt right now. I didn't want to be a complete Giants hater, if you see that... He's my favorite New York Giants quarterbacks. No, you're my favorite Manning. You're my favorite man... There's a lot of Manning that are studs."

He also teased Eli Manning about the famous helmet catch that helped the Giants defeat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. But as both retired players spoke, all was in good fun.

Who is Julian Edelman's podcast co-host Sam Morril?

The "Games with Names" podcast made its debut this week and already seems to be a hit among fans. Julian Edelman is a well-known name to NFL fans for being a three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Patriots. But many might not know his co-host Sam Morril.

Sam Morril is most well-known for his work as a stand-up comic. His comedy specials can be found on Netflix as well as Comedy Central. Morril was born and raised in New York, and as he reminds his co-host, is a Giants and New York Yankees fan.

He has also made appearances on several television shows and late night talk shows with his comedy routine. In 2019 he was in the movie "Joker" and in the 2021 documentary "Full Capacity". This latest venture with the former Patriots wide receiver is his first in the sports realm.

