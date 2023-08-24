Julian Edelman had a fantastic NFL career as an undrafted wide receiver out of Kent State. After signing with the New England Patriots in 2009, he became an important part of the Patriots' offense and one of the most trustworthy weapons for Tom Brady, with whom he won three Super Bowls.

With one of the funniest personalities in the league during his playing days, Edelman was adored by Patriots fans and respected by fanbases of many other franchises in the NFL, even if he was used to scoring on them.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to see the announcement of Julian Edelman joining FOX Sports met with praise by NFL fans. He's going to be part of the NFL Sunday Kickoff team, his first official job in the league after he retired from playing due to a knee injury in 2021:

Why did Julian Edelman retire?

Julian Edelman could not recover from a knee injury suffered in the 2020 season and, after failing a physical with the New England Patriots during the 2021 offseason, he was cut by the team, retiring shortly thereafter.

When he joined the team, he first got Bill Belichick's attention after a punt return in the preseason, and the team decided to keep him on the roster following the 53-man roster cuts in 2009. He was a Super Bowl MVP and an important part of the Patriots dynasty over the past decade. He also ranks second in a very special stat: most receiving yards in postseason history, only behind Jerry Rice.

His style was similar to Wes Welker, the former punt returner from whom Edelman stole the job to guarantee himself a chance in the league. He's often debated as a Hall of Famer, even though it's unlikely he'll ever get the nod.

Edelman spent his entire career in New England. He won three championships and became one of Brady's best friends as a slot receiver, especially because of his production in the playoffs. He also played a year with Cam Newton, when the Carolina Panthers legend joined the team once Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

