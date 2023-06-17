Julian Edelman’s podcast hops on viral trend, throws major shade at Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl shame

Julian Edelman recently hopped on a popular trend that has gone completely viral on social media. Twitter user Sarah Bellum sent out a standard tweet asking other users to name a famous historic battle without the help of Google. Her tweet incredibly surpassed a billion views and nearly 100,000 retweets in less than three weeks.

Among the tens of thousands who quote tweeted the viral question was Julian Edelman's official "Games With Names" podacast account. His response included just two pictures and no words. The first was a picture of Matt Ryan and the other was the infamous 28-3 scoreboard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The savage response is of course a reference to Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots epically defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. The Patriots trailed the game by an alarming 28-3 score with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Falcons somehow let it slip away in one of many career-defining moments for Tom Brady.

The game featured the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, as well as the only time the game has ever gone to overtime. The epic collapse is considered by many to be the worst meltdown in NFL history, while also serving as arguably the single-greatest moment of Tom Brady's iconic career.

While Matt Ryan was named the NFL MVP of the regular season that year, it's likely still a year that he would much rather forget because of the devastating way it ended. Julian Edelman won't allow him to do so, at least not yet.

Julian Edelman's contributions in epic Super Bowl LI victory

Julian Edelman

While Tom Brady is mostly credited for the epic comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, it took a massive team effort for the New England Patriots to overcome a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Julian Edelman was one of the main contributors, including recording the second-most receiving yards. He accounted for 87 receiving yards of Brady's record-setting 466 passing yards.

The biggest hero of the game, other than maybe Tom Brady, was hybrid offensive weapon James White. His memorable game probably doesn't get talked about enough. He recorded an incredible 20 touches for 139 total yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in each category. While it's hard to argue naming Tom Brady the MVP of the game, James White certainly had a case for the award.

Poll : 0 votes