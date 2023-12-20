Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has revealed a story about him and Tom Brady when he first got into the league. Edelman was a star receiver for the Patriots for over a decade, as he and Brady had quite the connection.

But it wasn't always like that between the two. When Edelman was first drafted into the league, of course, he and Brady weren't close.

Speaking on the Games with Names podcast, Edelman revealed that at the beginning of his career, he stayed at one of Brady's houses without him knowing.

Edelman said:

“I lived in Brentwood like 10 years ago. The reason why I lived in Brentwood, Brady you know how the big mega house that he sold to Dr. Dre. He lived in Brentwood like 10-15 years ago with Gisele and they built this insane home and then they rent this other house that was on Mandeville.

"It was an unbelievable house too, probably like $15 million home and his assistant Ben lived in the house because they finished the house but they still had a year lease on the other house."

"I was couch surfing when I first got in the league like living in Marina del Rey because I moved out here to be around him, to throw with him, at that time he really wasn't calling me. So, Rawitz and I were friends he goes ‘Yo come live in Brady's other house with me, just don't tell him you're here’ and that house was on the way to the other house. So, like he would come in and I'd have to hide, I just had a lot of great memories. I loved being in Brentwood, it's quiet.”

Julian Edelman and Brady had quite the connection

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Julian Edelman played all of his career with Brady and as a pair, they developed a great connection on the field. While Edelman only had three seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, it was in the postseason where he and Brady did their best work.

In Edelman's 19 playoff games, he totaled 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.

Twice, in 2016 and 2018, Edelman played in all three of New England's playoff games and averaged over 100 yards per game. In 2016 (342 yards) and 2018 (388 yards), the connection between Edelman and Brady was a sight to behold.