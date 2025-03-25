Julian Edelman sends blunt message to Mike Vrabel on Patriots' draft priorities

The New England Patriots' plans for the 2025 NFL draft remain a massive mystery. They hold the fourth pick but are unsure whether they will draft the best non-quarterback still on the board, add an offensive lineman, trade down and get more assets, or use it to land a superstar.

While New England's think tank continues to debate and chart the best course of action, franchise icon Julian Edelman has implored the team to use the pick and their remaining cap space to improve the offensive line and help quarterback Drake Maye thrive.

On the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the retired wide receiver sent a message to coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' top brass:

"I want to protect Drake, whatever that entails. I'm not a GM. I don't think I have any of that kind of knowledge. But for me, whatever it takes to get protection, I think you want to protect him before you want to get him weapons. Let him learn how to run the offense and then start throwing some nice weapons on the outside."

Last season, New England's dismal offensive line ranked 31st in block score, 27th in pass score, 21st in run score and 29th in the overall ranking. They fired O-line coach Scott Peters and hired former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to help improve the unit.

The Patriots were expected to spend a fortune on improving the unit, but their only moves to address their biggest concern was signing former New York Jets right tackle Morgan Moses and Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, who's set to replace the recently-released David Andrews.

It's not the splurge they were expected to make, prompting speculation that the Patriots had planned on drafting a lineman or two.

Patriots draft plan: Eliot Wolf makes major admission

While Julian Edelman is keen on wanting to see the Patriots pick an offensive lineman, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has seemingly confirmed that the team doesn't intend to head in that direction with the fourth overall pick.

During the Patriots' annual draft party for season ticket holders, Wolf told attendees that the team won't focus on picking players based on needs but will rather focus on adding the best players available when they are on the clock. According to Mass Live's Karen Guregian:

“The Patriots executive vice president of player personnel told the audience they went a little too heavy on drafting so much for need last year, and they were pivoting to best player available.”

With quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward expected to be two of the top three picks, the Patriots will have the opportunity to draft reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or former Penn State Nittany Lions superstar Abdul Carter. One of the two stars will seemingly be playing for New England next season.

