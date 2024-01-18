That Bill Belichick was the head coach and de facto general manager of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons paints a picture that he wants things done his way. There’s a perception that he doesn’t want to work with other people, especially front office personnel.

However, former Patriots player Julian Edelman refutes that description, saying that the three-time NFL Coach of the Year listens to other people’s ideas.

In his recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd, the Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player said about his former head coach:

“Bill has a respect for people that do their job well. And there's a big mis narrative out there that Bill's kind of this guy that doesn't like to collaborate. I'll tell you one thing: Bill loves anyone that'll give him information, a scheme, an idea, and he'll use it. But if you mess it up, and it doesn't work that one time, you're done.”

Edelman brought this up when Cowherd discussed the best fit for Bill Belichick moving forward. While Jerod Mayo has replaced him in New England, the six-time Super Bowl champion expressed his desire to continue coaching.

The 11-season veteran mentioned that the Philadelphia Eagles would be an excellent fit for Belichick because of the players they have and Belichick’s ability to fortify defensive units. The Eagles ranked 26th in total yards allowed (356.1) and 30th in points allowed (25.2) per game during the regular season.

However, the Eagles haven’t decided if Nick Sirianni will still be their head coach after their Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aside from the talented roster, Julian Edelman thinks Philadelphia is the perfect location for Bill Belichick because of its proximity to New England, where he has friends and family. Edelman also shared that Belichick respects general manager Howie Roseman, especially after the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Where will Bill Belichick continue his coaching career?

Belichick has nothing to prove, given his Super Bowl rings and Coach of the Year accolades. However, breaking Don Shula’s record for most wins by an NFL head coach drives him to continue. He is 15 wins away from establishing a new record, which he could reach in a season or two.

Since announcing his departure from the Patriots, Belichick underwent an interview with the Atlanta Falcons. He was also linked to the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching position and to the Dallas Cowboys until they retained Mike McCarthy.

While Bill Belichick’s next destination remains uncertain, he doesn’t need a hard pitch to prove why he’s the best coach for a franchise. His achievements speak for themselves, making him a top candidate among teams looking for a new head coach.