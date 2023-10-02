The Chiefs have found great success over the past couple of seasons, including two Super Bowl wins in four seasons. As impressive as this feat is, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman sees it differently.

He talked about the team and their impressive run on "Fox NFL Kickoff" recently. Edelman explained why Kansas City isn't quite a dynasty in his estimation:

"They aren't a dynasty yet. They are on their way to becoming a dynasty. But there are a lot of roadblocks ahead of them that they're seeing right now. Players getting hurt, guys want to get paid, these are the things you run into when you are a good football team.

"People want to leave, coaches leave, Bieniemy's gone. It's tough. They're a great football team, but they ain't a dynasty yet. You gotta have three rings in about seven years. .. They're making it look easy, too, right now, but I mean, it's gonna get harder and harder."

Edelman spent his entire 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, winning three Lombardi Trophies over six seasons (2014-2019). He missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

The Patriots are arguably the best dynasty in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls over the course of almost two decades (2001-2019). New England was led by Tom Brady, as the team made nine appearances in the Super Bowl over that stretch.

How many times have the Chiefs been to the Super Bowl since 2018?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City has made it to the big game a total of three times since the 2018 season. This is the same season in which Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's full-time starting quarterback.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in the 2019 season and then again last season. The two-time league MVP was also the Super Bowl MVP in those games.

He and Kansas City came up short in the 2020-21 season versus Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Super Bowl this season. It's something that hasn't been done since the Patriots did in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

We'll see if Edelman has a change of heart if Mahomes and Kansas City can win it all in the 2023 season.

