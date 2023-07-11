Following Tom Brady's exit from the New England Patriots in 2019, former teammate Julian Edelman got a come-up from it.

When Brady left NE for Tampa Bay, he left behind some of his belongings in his locker. Edelman took advantage of the opportunity and stole multiple items such as game-worn cleats and a few jerseys.

Equipment wasn't the only thing that Edelman took from Brady's locker room. Edelman also admitted to stealing shots of his cologne. He said:

"When Tom left New England I went to his locker, I stole like three pairs of his cleats that he wore in games. I was taking like, I took a couple of jerseys. I think I may have taken his deodorant. He used to have his smell goods and I would always go over and steal a little shot of his perfume or cologne. Tom Brady always smells good. Tom always smells good. It's weird. I'm like, bro, how are you smelling good? We're on practice."

It's no surprise, out of all the people in the locker room, Brady would have the best-smelling cologne.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman won three Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman during Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Before Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, the duo won three Super Bowls together. They won Super Bowl XLIX, LI, and LIII together.

In their first Super Bowl victory together, Edelman caught the game-winning touchdown catch with 2:02 left in the game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. NE Patriots won 28-24.

Two years later in 2017, they won Super Bowl LI vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Being down 28-3, the Patriots sparked the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history with Edelman making one of the greatest catches of all-time in postseason history.

Julian Edelman’s impossible Super Bowl catch 🤯Edelman’s clutch catch helps the Pats (-4.5) pull off one of the most famous comebacks in NFL history with a 34-28 win vs. Atlanta (via @nflthrowback)https://t.co/Ryeqyu8CKe

Edelman won Super Bowl MVP for LIII in 2019, catching 10 passes for 141 yards. He finished that postseason with 26 receptions for 388 yards.

Edelman played just one more season in New England following Brady's departure, and retired at the end of 2020 season. Brady would play three more seasons after leaving NE, winning another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

