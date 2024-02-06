Bill Belichick did not find a new team to coach after leaving the New England Patriots, in what was one of the biggest surprises of this year's coaching carousel. The legendary head coach was considered the favorite to land with the Atlanta Falcons, but after they chose Raheem Morris, there wasn't any option left.

Although some of his methods have been questioned, there's no doubt about the amount of knowledge brought by Belichick. And his former players, who won multiple rings with him, can't seem to understand why he wasn't hired by anyone. Julian Edelman is among those surprised:

Edelman: “It just tells me that not everyone's really about winning in this league. If you're not gonna hire Bill Belichick it's crazy. Yeah, he's tough, he's a force to work with, but any team that brings him in instantly gets 35% better because of the amount of knowledge and the amount of experience that he has. He's seen everything through the game. Yes, he's had his struggles the last couple of years, but this is a quarterback league. You got to find a quarterback regardless of where you are and, you know, he wasn’t able to do that.”

Will Bill Belichick retire?

Seriously. Belichick is 71 years old and we've already entered the "Will he retire?" some time ago. He wasn't really tanking in 2023 - it was more a case of a really bad team in an unlucky year.

The thing about Bill Belichick is, his exit from New England was so acrimonious that there weren't many positives to think about when hiring him. Yes, he has definitely won a lot of games in the past, but could he change some of his methods to better relate with his players? Could he become more of a players' coach and less of a guy who does everything?

It didn't look like it. He will probably look for a return to the game just to break Don Shula's record and then, later, ride into the sunset. But as of now, he'll have to wait at least one year. And there's no certainty for 2025 and beyond.