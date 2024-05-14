Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's outburst towards Jeff Ross was "a play" during Netflix roast

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's outburst towards Jeff Ross was "a play" during Netflix roast

Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's outburst towards Jeff Ross was "a play" during Netflix roast

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 14, 2024 21:01 GMT
Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady
Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's outburst towards Jeff Ross was "a play" during Netflix roast

Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady admonishing Jeff Ross during the Netflix roast for making a joke about Robert Kraft was a play for entertainment. During the special, the comedian made a quip about the Patriots owner's alleged affinity towards getting erotic massages, and the GOAT quarterback was seen telling him to cut such jokes from his material.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the former New England receiver was not sure if the whole thing was not just for entertainment purposes. He said:

"I was right there, and I was like is this part of, I don't even know. I really don't, but it was kind of like I think it was played off I don't know. I don't know for a fact, I think it was a play."

Jeff Ross himself has backed up Julian Edelman's impression of Tom Brady's comments towards him

It seems Jeff Ross also had a similar reaction to Julian Edelman after Tom Brady made the remarks towards him. He said during the Netflix roast:

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

Tom Brady had given what seemed like an ultimatum to Jeff Ross asking him never to repeat such a joke, in much less polite terms. The quarterback had said,

“Never say that sh*t again.”

After the whole thing was over, the comedian appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said that it was all good fun, seemingly backing up Julian Edelman's impression of the exchange. Jeff Ross clarified:

"He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft, and Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. And he was so happy that I gave him a shout out, a salute. It was beautiful."

The entire Netflix special had some roasts that straddled the line between appropriate and offensive, which is something one expects during a roast battle.

At the end of it all, it does not seem there were any hard feelings from anyone who was present there, particularly as it pertained to this joke about Robert Kraft. It seems Tom Brady took it well, and it was apparent even at that time to those, like Julian Edelman, who were present there.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी