Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's outburst towards Jeff Ross was "a play" during Netflix roast

Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady admonishing Jeff Ross during the Netflix roast for making a joke about Robert Kraft was a play for entertainment. During the special, the comedian made a quip about the Patriots owner's alleged affinity towards getting erotic massages, and the GOAT quarterback was seen telling him to cut such jokes from his material.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the former New England receiver was not sure if the whole thing was not just for entertainment purposes. He said:

"I was right there, and I was like is this part of, I don't even know. I really don't, but it was kind of like I think it was played off I don't know. I don't know for a fact, I think it was a play."

Jeff Ross himself has backed up Julian Edelman's impression of Tom Brady's comments towards him

It seems Jeff Ross also had a similar reaction to Julian Edelman after Tom Brady made the remarks towards him. He said during the Netflix roast:

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

Tom Brady had given what seemed like an ultimatum to Jeff Ross asking him never to repeat such a joke, in much less polite terms. The quarterback had said,

“Never say that sh*t again.”

After the whole thing was over, the comedian appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said that it was all good fun, seemingly backing up Julian Edelman's impression of the exchange. Jeff Ross clarified:

"He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft, and Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. And he was so happy that I gave him a shout out, a salute. It was beautiful."

The entire Netflix special had some roasts that straddled the line between appropriate and offensive, which is something one expects during a roast battle.

At the end of it all, it does not seem there were any hard feelings from anyone who was present there, particularly as it pertained to this joke about Robert Kraft. It seems Tom Brady took it well, and it was apparent even at that time to those, like Julian Edelman, who were present there.