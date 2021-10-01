Julian Edelman uses 'The Office' meme to sum up Tom Brady-Bill Belichick relationship

Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman was an invaluable part of the New England Patriots' success over the last decade, playing a massive role in their Super Bowl victories.

Joe @NewsProJoe The catch Julian Edelman made against the Falcons in the Super Bowl is the greatest catch in Patriots history.



The. Greatest. The catch Julian Edelman made against the Falcons in the Super Bowl is the greatest catch in Patriots history.



The. Greatest. https://t.co/nGhjy0wStE

The Super Bowl 53 MVP played only six games last season due to a slew of injuries and retired this offseason. Despite hanging up his cleats, Edelman pays close attention to the NFL, especially his former teammate Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Just like everybody else, Edelman is excited about Brady's return to Foxborough. Having spent over a decade working with the quarterback and calling Gillette Stadium "office," whenever the former Patriot chimes in, it weighs more than any other opinion.

Edelman sums up the Brady-Belichick relationship

Edelman summarized his opinion of Brady and head coach Belichick's relationship on Twitter using a scene from the hit comedy "The Office."

Edelman's post comes a day after ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham released excerpts from his new book "It's Better to be Feared," which dives deep into the relationship between Brady, Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.

Adding Edelman's tweet to Wickersham's report, it is clear that something weird, maybe even rotten, happened in the Patriots' realms. This is something that led to the divorce of the winningest quarterback-coach duo in NFL history.

Fans of The Office will recognize this scene from one of the show's most iconic episodes, "Dinner Party."

The episode included some cringe-worthy tension when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his girlfriend, Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), hosted a disastrous dinner party that resulted in Jan hurling one of Michael's "Dundie Awards" at his TV.

In Edelman's version, Belichick is Jan, who shoots daggers at Brady (Michael in the analogy) as he hangs up his Buccaneers Super Bowl championship banner in the living room, then throws one of his many Lombardi trophies in an outburst of frustration.

The analogy is pretty spot-on. Belichick probably did not enjoy watching Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, especially considering Belichick's Patriots sputtered to a 7-9 season with Cam Newton at quarterback.

Also Read

Tensions were already high ahead of the much-anticipated battle between Brady's Buccaneers and Belichick's Patriots. Edelman's tweet only added more fuel to the fire.

The Buccaneers will face the Patriots next Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar