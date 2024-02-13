The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, have won their third Super Bowl in just five years, cementing their dynasty status. Mahomes has played a pivotal role in the team's success, and despite only being a starter for six years, his career is already deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame. However, the question remains: Is he the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)?

For some, given that Mahomes already has three Super Bowls, is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time MVP winner, a three-time Super Bowl MVP winner and a two-time All-Pro, not to mention getting to at least the AFC Championship in six straight seasons, some have him as the GOAT already, but not Julius Peppers.

Peppers, a former defensive end who is in the Hall of Fame, took to Twitter and gave his thoughts on giving Mahomes the GOAT title over Brady.

"TB12 is still the guy- y’all need to stop. PM might get there eventually but he’s not there yet. Some of us forget too easily."

So for Peppers, he isn't crowning Patrick Mahomes just yet, but he did acknowledge that he is well on his way to pushing Brady for the GOAT title. However, he isn't there just yet.

Could Patrick Mahomes eventually surpass Brady as the NFL's GOAT?

Depending on whose sports talk show you listen to, Mahomes can, but only if he matches Brady's seven Super Bowl wins. That is a major bone of contention for some; another, as Mahomes points out, is the two teams' head-to-head record.

Brady is 2-0 against the Mahomes in the playoffs and for some, that ends it right there and even the Mahomes stated that is tough since Brady beat him twice.

Brady has longevity on his side, as it is hard to envision Mahomes playing for 20+ years, but if he were to play for 10–15 years,?

Given that he already has three Super Bowls, if Patrick Mahomes wins another two, which brings his total to five and keeps adding to his passing yards and touchdown totals while being nearly perfect in the postseason, is there a case to be made?

Sure, but for some NFL fans, Patrick Mahomes has to win seven Super Bowls for it even to be a discussion.