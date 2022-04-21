"Here you go, thank you for the ball" - Junior College player reveals how he intercepted Aaron Rodgers in viral video

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers was intercepted in a charity flag football game in March and the player who caught the interception tells how he did it. Junior college player Darius Maxwell said in an interview that he was playing zone defense because he doesn’t play defensive back:

“The whole day I was playing zone. I wasn’t trying to play too much man ’cause I don’t play DB. So I was just backing up in my zone and I saw the corner route coming. ‘Cause I play receiver, so I know when they’re in certain positions, what route they’re running."

After Maxwell caught the interception, he handed the ball back to the four-time NFL MVP, saying:

“I’m telling you, I’m from Florida so when we play 7-on-7, we hand the ball back, we punt the ball after an interception. We throw the ball to the other side. … In that moment, I can’t tell you why I did it, I was just excited. ‘Here you go, thank you for the ball.”

Maxwell handed the ball back to the quarterback who tossed it back at Maxwell.

He went on to say that he called out the play that Rodgers and his team were running because of his football IQ:

“They ran a bunch play, I was like, 'Watch the corner route, watch the out route, then watch the crossing route.’ I literally called it out. So, I just backed up on the corner, came back to the pivot route then came back to the corner. I just knew it. I hid behind the receiver. I didn’t fully go to him, I just sat behind him a little bit, played him … just, the IQ, just been playing football my whole life.”

Maxwell will be transferring to Division II Wheeling University to continue his college football career. The Green Bay signal-caller played for a year at Butte College, a community college, before transferring in 2003 to the University of California, Berkeley.

Rodgers and Interceptions

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is not accustomed to throwing interceptions in his career, as he has tossed just 93 of them in his 17-year NFL career.

Rodgers has thrown double-digit interceptions in just two of his 17 seasons with the Packers. For Maxwell, it’ll be a moment he’ll never forget, even if it was in a charity flag football game.

