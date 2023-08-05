Junior Seau cause of death: How did Chargers legend die? 

Chargers fans have mourned the loss of franchis icon Junior Seau since 2012, when he took his own life.

In early May that year, Junio Seau took his own life with a single gunshot to the chest, leaving Chargers fans stunned. .

Dolphins legend Zack Thomas, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, took a few minutes to speak a few words on Seau.

Thomas said:

"Though he's not here physically, he's here in spirit and in a bust in that building behind me. I love you, buddy."

Seau was posthumously enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Junior Seau's NFL career in review

Seau undoubtedly had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. The San Diego Chargers legend was a legendary defensive player in the 1990s, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1992. He also made the Pro Bowl every year between 1991 and 2002, spanning 12 seasons.

Seau was later named in the NFL's All-2000s team.

Was Junior Seau suffering from CTE?

Mary Seau, Junior's sister, revealed in an interview with Fox News that the Chargers icon made a cry for help two years before taking his life.

He asked Mary to conduct research on kids who play football, specifically pertaining to their brains.

She later found out that Junior was suffering from CTE, caused be repetitive hits to the head. She told ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt:

“I look at my mom and my dad, and it hits me sometimes, I wish, if I had known, he probably would have been here today, and my mom and dad wouldn't look so sad."

A doctor later told her that Junior could have potentially dealt with it in the past 10 years of his NFL career.