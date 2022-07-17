"Just another part of his legacy" - Aaron Rodgers' response to GOAT discussion might shock some NFL fans

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played the game. They recently developed a close friendship, and can now regularly be found taking to the golf course together to battle it out.

But this week, clips have been resufacing online which prove that Rodgers has had a long-standing admiration for the GOAT. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was speaking in the aftermath of the New England Patriots' incredible comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Aaron Rodgers had the following to say about Tom Brady:

"From a fan's perspective, a great game to watch. And just to see Tom (Brady) display his greatness one more time. He didn't need to win that to prove that he's the GOAT, but it's gonna go down as just another part of his legacy."

Super Bowl LI: The greatest comeback of all time?

The game Aaron Rodgers was referring to was the 2017 Super Bowl, considered by many to be the greatest comeback victory of all time. It also elevated Tom Brady from GOAT to God-like status.

With less than nine minutes left in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found Tevin Coleman with a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 85-yard drive. It gave Atlanta a seemingly unassailable 28–3 lead.

What transpired after that will live long in public memory. Brady, who appeared to be MIA up to that point, suddenly switched gears and took it to a level only he could reach. He was ably supported by the Patriots defense, which suddenly remembered there was a Super Bowl at stake.

New England's very next possession ended with a touchdown as Brady conjured up a memorable 13-play, 75 yard drive. This also included a 17-yard completion on 4th and 3, and a 15 yard scramble. Another field goal shortly after brought the score to 28-12 as the two teams entered the final 10 minutes.

The Pats defense then forced a Matt Ryan fumble, his first in months, which they recovered. Brady then found Danny Amendola for a TD and suddenly it was a one possession game. By that stage, Atlanta looked defeated and were forced to punt on their next series.

Trailing 28-20 and camped on their own 9-yard line, with 3:31 left, the odds were still heavily stacked against the Patriots. But fans of New England didn't need to worry as Brady marched his offense down the field to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

After the Patriots won the coin toss, many believed the game was over, and they were correct. New England found the end-zone on their first attempt, and wrote their names into NFL folklore, overwhelmingly because of Tom Brady.

