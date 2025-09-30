  • home icon
  • “Just build a hospital in their building”: NFL fans react as $100,000,000 Ravens star Roquan Smith suffers a hamstring injury alongside Lamar Jackson

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:58 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Roquan Smith was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on Monday. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker is now expected to be out of action for a few weeks, compounding the team's injury woes after a disappointing start to the season.

The veteran linebacker suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in a 37-20 loss. Considering the severity of the injury, he could end up being placed on injured reserve as the Ravens work on their depth.

Roquan Smith has been an important player on the Ravens' defense since he was brought in via a trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He’s earned a first-team All-Pro honor in each of his three seasons with the Ravens, marking a great leap from his time with the Bears.

Smith becomes the latest player to be added to the Ravens' injury list, following quarterback Lamar Jackson, who also suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. The absence of the linebacker, who signed a contract extension worth $100 million in 2023, is bound to make the team's underperforming defense even weaker.

There've been a lot of reactions among NFL fans on the report of Roquan Smith's injury. The Ravens, who were considered a Super Bowl contender in the offseason, have been decimated by injury, and the list continues to get longer, leading to underperformance of the team.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

John Harbaugh gives a vote of confidence to Zach Orr amid injuries to Roquan Smith and others

The Ravens’ defense is arguably the worst-performing in the NFL this season, ranking last in scoring defense and second-to-last in total yards. However, John Harbaugh remains confident in his defensive coordinator Zach Orr, ruling out the possibility of a coaching staff change.

“I have confidence in all of our guys, including Zach and our players, our coaches,” Harbaugh said. “I watch our guys every day. I watch how they work. I watch how well they coach. I’m in meetings. I watch the meetings. I know the schemes that we’re running. I know the soundness of what we’re doing. I understand what we’re up against from week to week and play to play.”

Without a doubt, injuries have played a role in the underperformance of the Ravens’ defense this season. Roquan Smith joins Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), Travis Jones (knee), Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (Elbow) on the list of injured players on the team's defense.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
