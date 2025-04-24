"Just dropped out of the first round with this" - NFL fans brutally roast Abdul Carter over his viral outfit for 2025 draft

Abdul Carter donned a rather unique outfit for his big day at the 2025 NFL draft. The Penn State defensive end wore a traditional black on black suit, paying homage to his religious roots while also sporting a shiny watch and a grill in his mouth.

However, many fans on social media didn't approve of Carter's style on the red carpet. Some also suggested that the Penn State star should be dropped down the pecking order at the draft for his outfit.

"Might’ve just dropped out of the first round with this one," one tweeted.

"Bro is wearing a trash bag," another added.

"Look like somebody that wants to fall in the draft," a third commented.

A few others also threw shade at Carter's wardrobe choice.

"Just dress normal, like wtf," one wrote.

"Wtf bro wearing," a user added.

"Got to be the worst draft day fit oat," a fan tweeted.

Carter played three seasons at Penn State before declaring for the draft. In his final season with the Nittany Lions, the DE posted 68 tackles (43 solo tackles), 12.0 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles, winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Throughout his career at Penn State, Carter posted 172 tackles, 23.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and one interception.

Abdul Carter is projected as a top-5 pick at 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Penn State DE Abdul Carter - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter is regarded as the best defensive player in this year's class. Multiple reports suggest that he could be taken as a top-five pick.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New England Patriots are reportedly keen on landing the defensive end.

Here is the draft order for the top-five teams:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars

Now, it will be interesting to see where Carter lands in the NFL.

