“Just end this sh*t” - Bengals fans react to delay in Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extension negotiations in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the teams looking to re-sign some of their players in big moves this offseason. They signed Tee Higgins to a franchise tag this offseason and are looking to sign wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a record-breaking deal for a non-quarterback, which is more than $40 million per season.

Sports Illustrated's James Rapien reported that the Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing deals with both wide receivers, working through minor details. Fans reacted on Reddit and how they are ready for the Chase and Higgins deals to be completed.

"Just end this sh*t please. I'm so tired," one wrote.

People continued to post on Reddit to showcase their displeasure with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Over The Cap, the Cincinnati Bengals have more than $26.8 million in available cap space for the 2025 NFL season.

Joe Burrow ready for Bengals deal to be done

It's clear that the Cincinnati Bengals want to be an offensive-dependent team if they are interested in re-signing Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has shown the ability to be a dominant force, and one of the reasons is that he has two outstanding wide receivers. On Super Bowl LIVE, speaking with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew, Burrow said that he wants Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to stay long-term with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We've had those preliminary discussions. It's really early in the offseaosn, so those guys and their agents will start to have those discussions coming up. But we're confident that we're going to be able to do what it takes. We all want to stay together, so we want to make it work." h/t NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make the postseason last year, but the passing game saw Joe Burrow be a finalist for the NFL MVP award last season.

It will be interesting to see what the contracts look like, as many projections have these deals being around $70-75 million per season, considering the time that has passed since the ability to negotiate was available.

