“Just fell to my knees”: NFL fans react to Jalen Coker injury update ahead of Panthers vs. Cowboys Week 6 game

Jalen Coker's 2025 NFL regular-season debut will have to wait another week.ESPN's Adam Schefter took to X to report that Coker will miss this week's game with the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Dallas Cowboys.&quot;Panthers WR Jalen Coker, who was listed as questionable for Sunday due to the quad injury that has sidelined him this season, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys. His season debut will wait another week.&quot;This sparked a ton of reactions from disappointed fans on social media. Check out a few of those reactions here.&quot;Tough break for Coker. Panthers offense needs all the help it can get right now against that Cowboys defense,&quot; a fan said.The reactions didn't end there. Check out a few more below.&quot;Tough break for Coker and Panthers fans! That quad injury lingers, delaying his debut again. Hope he recovers strong—team could use his spark against that Dallas defense. Wishing him the best for a speedy return!&quot; another fan said.&quot;That’s a tough setback for Carolina. Jalen Coker was one of their more intriguing young receivers, and they could really use his speed and route-running help to stretch defenses — especially with the offense still trying to find rhythm under Bryce Young,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Sitting him another week is probably smart, though. Quad injuries can easily linger if rushed, and they’ll want him at full strength rather than risk a setback,&quot; one fan pointed out.Panthers hope Jalen Coker can capitalize after impressive NFL debut seasonNFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Panthers signed Coker as an undrafted free agent last year following the 2024 NFL Draft. Coker impressed on the gridiron during the 11 games he appeared, hauling in 32 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. Panthers fans were excited to see how the 23-year-old would follow up in his sophomore campaign alongside the likes of Xavier Legette, Hunter Renfrow, and rookie Tetairoa McMillan.However, after dealing with a quadriceps injury for the past several weeks, Coker was finally a full participant in practice this week ahead of Carolina's game with Dallas. He'll sit once more this week, meaning he'll likely get his green light to return next week against the New York Jets.