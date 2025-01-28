"Just get rid of Pro Bowl activities" - NFL fans split over Drake Maye making 2025 Pro Bowl roster

Drake Maye polarized NFL fans after being named to the 2025 Pro Bowl roster. The New England Patriots quarterback didn't have the best season for a rookie quarterback, but he was involved in three of the four games his squad won this season. Maye wasn't precisely the definition of a star or Pro Bowler, yet the NFL decided to include him in the 2025 edition of the game.

Maye will travel to Orlando to replace Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, joining Jayden Daniels as the rookie QBs who will be there for this week's events.

Many fans disagreed with this decision and rejected the idea on social media.

"What. The. Hell. Just get rid of Pro Bowl activities," one fan said.

"The pro bowl puts in the most random players, but good reward for drake after getting torched for a er," another fan said.

Others insisted that the Pro Bowl should be eliminated and wondered how the league decided to bring Drake Maye to the Pro Bowl.

"No disrespect as I think Maye has a bright future. But I wonder how many QB’s turned it down before they got to him. 15 TD/10 INT isn’t exactly a Pro Bowl stat line," one fan said.

"Eliminate the Pro Bowl, the most useless sporting event in history," another fan said.

After AFC East rival Josh Allen withdrew from the event, the league had to find solutions. He and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will take over from Allen, who said he'd be pulling out due to a wrist injury and Lamar Jackson.

Drake Maye, Patriots struggled in the 2024 NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the start of an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Drake Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but unlike Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, who were selected before him, he wasn't expected to make an immediate impact on his team.

Even though he started the year as Jacoby Brissett's backup, Maye had the chance to play games for the Patriots, showing glimpses of his brilliance. The season unfolded in a way that made Jerod Mayo throw him against the wolves earlier than expected, but he handled himself properly.

With Mike Vrabel taking over from Mayo, Maye will work with Josh McDaniels. McDaniels - who has held various coaching positions at the Patriots and had two spells as offensive coordinator (2006-2008; 2012-2021) - groomed Tom Brady into the legendary QB he is known today and led New England to win several championships. He will now look to make the best out of Maye - who threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in the 2024 season - under his wing.

