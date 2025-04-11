  • home icon
  "Just let it go bro": NFL fans react as Deshaun Watson issues fiery statement over major comeback from injury

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 11, 2025 05:45 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
The 2024 season was arguably the worst of Deshaun Watson's NFL career. The quarterback struggled to make an impact on the field. He averaged a career-low 164 passing yards per game and threw only five touchdown passes with three interceptions in seven games before suffering a season-ending Achilles rupture.

To make matters worse, the Cleveland Browns QB reaggravated the injury in January and is now expected to miss most of, if not the entire 2025 season. Despite his underwhelming play and misfortune, the quarterback's spirits are high.

In a workout video posted on his Instagram account, he said:

"Everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. Everyone don’t think that I can get back to where I was. But I know and I believe the work that I put in, what I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple of months, I know I’m going to be way better than before.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on social media did not share Watson's optimism and have no faith that the quarterback will ever bounce back:

"He's more likely to harass and assault another masseuse than he is to come back and play quarterback" - Quipped @KeonGOATman
"So what’s he been doing since 2019 if his back is only now against the wall? Bro has consistently been a bottom 3 starting QB when not suspended, injured, or sitting on the bench." - Asked @bheadr75
"They’re only keeping him cuz it would be a dead cap hit if they didn’t." - Wrote @BebopLover

Browns owner's comment spells disaster for Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland

While Deshaun Watson is preparing for a comeback, Jimmy Haslam seemingly won't allow him to do it in Cleveland. During a conversation with reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, the Browns owner said:

""We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn't and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole. (It) was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable."

Haslam's comments suggest he's ready to move on from the Deshaun Watson experiment after three seasons. The team will likely try to trade him in the 2026 offseason, and if they fail to find any suitors, they'll release him and cut their losses.

Param Nagda

Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.

Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.

That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.

When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
