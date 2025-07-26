"Just make it a retractable roof and call it a day": NFL fans react as Eagles explore new stadium possibility

Although it is still serving its purpose, Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field, which became operational in 2003, is starting to lag behind more modern and technologically sophisticated venues like SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium.Following their Super Bowl victory in February, the Eagles surveyed season ticket holders last month to get their thoughts on whether the team should build a new stadium or renovate Lincoln Financial Field.&quot;As we look to the future, we're committed to delivering the best-in-class gameday experience for Philadelphia Eagles fans,&quot; the team said in an email. &quot;To help guide this vision, we're exploring potential updates to Lincoln Financial Field – including both renovation options and the possibility of a brand new stadium in the region.&quot;Following the recent disclosure of the email's contents, some NFL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the Eagles' potential new stadium plans.&quot;I love the linc personally. But it’s definitely outdated and they should do something about it,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Fix parking and we'll be happy,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I’m cool with a roof, as long as there’s some clause that says football is played with the roof open unless there’s lightning. The 2 Snow games at the Linc are two of the most memorable games at that stadium that will be remembered forever,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Whatever they do, NO DOME,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Linc. It’s an awesome stadium. A new stadium would be dumb lol,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Just make it a retractable roof and call it a day. Keep it open for football games, closed for whatever other venture he wants to have hosted there,&quot; one fan added.Four NFL teams have built new arenas in the last decade: the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. Each of these stadiums has a retractable roof or dome.Eagles owner wants city to host Super BowlWhen asked if his team will construct a domed facility in place of Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in February that he longs for Philadelphia to host a Super Bowl.The last open venue to host a Super Bowl in cold weather was MetLife in 2014, so it seems unlikely that the Eagles will be granted the opportunity to host a Super Bowl unless they play in a domed stadium.&quot;I love outdoor football,&quot; Lurie said. &quot;I love the cold games. I like the hot games, like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, and lots of great events.&quot;It is reasonable for the Eagles to desire the opportunity to host major events like the World Cup and the Super Bowl, as Lurie said. The team, however, is bound by a long-term deal with the city that will keep them playing in Lincoln Financial Field until at least 2032, with the possibility of an extension.