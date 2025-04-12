Justin Fields drops 3-word message as Jets QB gets ready for 2025 NFL season

On Thursday, New York Jets starting QB Justin Fields shared a message on Instagram ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and the 2025 campaign.

Ad

In a short message, Fields indicated that the new season was getting closer.

"One step closer," the post was captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alongside the caption, Fields released images of training and on-field activity.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

This offseason, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets. The deal reportedly includes $30 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Although there is a possibility that the Jets will draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, it appears as though Fields has a chance to be the starting quarterback of the franchise.

Last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields started the campaign as the starting QB. However, he lost the starting role mid-way through the season in favor of Russell Wilson.

Ad

He finished the 2024 season with 1,106 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception, 289 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 65.8%.

Can Justin Fields exceed expectations in New York?

Fields has all the skills to succeed in the NFL. He is an accurate passer when he has time in the pocket. He is extremely agile and quick and has a big arm that can help him throw down the field as well.

Ad

Originally drafted No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has struggled at times with consistency in the passing game. However, in 2025, with the Jets, Fields will be reuniting with his former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver and good friend Garrett Wilson, a combination that was amazing in college football back in the day.

In his two seasons playing at Ohio State, Fields had 5,373 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 867 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.