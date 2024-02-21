Justin Fields' Instagram follow spree tips odds in favor of QB landing with rival NFC franchise: Report

Justin Fields finds himself in a difficult position during the 2024 NFL offseason with the Chicago Bears. Despite all of the progress he has made as a quarterback, he is rumored to be available on the trade block. The Bears currently own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are believed to be interested in selecting one of the top quarterback prospects.

Further fueling the rumors that Fields could be playing for a new team in the 2024 NFL season is his recent Instagram activity. He unfollowed the Bears' official team account, which in the modern world often signifies some type of controversy between the two sides. A simple explanation is that the franchise informed their quarterback that they would be trading him this year.

Following his unfollowing of the Bears, Justin Fields then went on a following spree of several Atlanta Falcons players. His activity on social media caught the attention of the oddsmakers as he is now a considerable favorite to join the Falcons during the offseason, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Falcons have emerged as the heavy favorite to land Fields at (-130) as every other option has plus-money odds. It's also important to note that the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both have better odds than the Bears in this market of predicting Fields' 2024 team. This further suggests that the bookmakers believe he will be on the move this year.

Which Falcons players did Justin Fields follow on Instagram?

It's important to point out that Justin Fields follows several NFL players from many different teams on his personal Instagram account. For example, he already followed Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jessie Bates III long before he recently unfollowed the Chicago Bears' official team account.

The timing of his recent following spree, as well as the players included, are what makes Fields' social media activity notable. Shortly after unfollowing the Bears, he began following Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. This trio of young players represents the core of the Falcons' offense ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The timing of this spree alone would be noteworthy, but the fact that it included what would be his main offensive weapons after a potential trade could indicate that Fields believes he is heading to Atlanta. This is likely why most of the major sportsbooks have recently made the Falcons a considerable favorite to land him.