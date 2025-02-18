Justin Fields intrigued by potentially joining Jets in free agency following Aaron Rodgers' exit, claims NFL insider

The New York Jets are going to have a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season and one potential name is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

Ad

This is not the first time that the team has been linked to the 25-year-old quarterback, as they were reportedly interested in him being their backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers this previous season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on Monday's edition of SportsCenter and discussed how New York could be a team that is interested in Fields.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They [New York Jets] could have some interest; they like the idea of a dual threat quarterback. He's younger. I'm told Fields has looked at that roster, sees some intrigue there too. They have some good young pieces, like Garrett Wilson and a good defense."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers and appeared in four other games. He finished with a 4-2 record as a starter and completed 106-of-161 (65.8%) of his passes for 1,106 yards with five passing touchdowns to one interception. Fields was also dynamic with his legs as he had 62 carries for 289 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if the two sides can agree on a deal, but the Jets are in a position where they need a quarterback and Fields is an unrestricted free agent looking for an opportunity.

Ad

What should the New York Jets do with their first-round pick?

The New York Jets currently possess the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have some decisions that they can make with that selection. One of the positions that they need to address is the right tackle position. The previous regime drafted left tackle Olu Fashanu and could address the right tackle spot as Morgan Moses is a free agent, giving the team potentially their tackles of the future.

Ad

Another position that has plagued the team for years is the tight end spot. Only Jeremy Ruckert remains under contract of the tight ends, and Penn State's Tyler Warren fits an opening as the tight end can be a serious weapon for Aaron Glenn's team.

There are a few options that the team can pursue and having Justin Fields under center as the quarterback of the future could be a great start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.