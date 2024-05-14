  • NFL
  • Justin Fields might pip Russell Wilson to become the starter for the Steelers after Week 1, per NFL analyst

Justin Fields might pip Russell Wilson to become the starter for the Steelers after Week 1, per NFL analyst

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 14, 2024 17:36 GMT
Justin Fields and Russell Wilson for top QB job at the Steelers
Justin Fields and Russell Wilson for top QB job at the Steelers

After signing Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers shook up the entire league, especially the quarterback market. Their former No. 1 QB, Kenny Pickett, was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles and the youngster, Justin Fields, was signed to the roster by the Chicago Bears. However, one NFL analyst predicts that the Steelers might not even need Wilson after all.

Wilson joined the Denver Broncos a couple of seasons ago and had a fallout with head coach Sean Payton, eventually being released from the roster. On the other hand, Fields was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears, but they had the overall first pick for this draft and let go of Fields to recruit a top-line QB in Caleb Williams.

The expectations among the football fans were that Wilson would play the mentor role for Fields for a season or two. Then Justin Fields will take over as the No. 1 QB. However, NFL analyst Greg Rosenthal predicts a giant wrench in this plan.

“Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are such similar players," Rosenthal said. "I expect the Steelers will go with the younger, more explosive version once they see them side by side.”

Fields is 25, while Russell Wilson is 10 years his senior, aged 35. Both quarterbacks have been compared previously by fans and analysts to share similar motions on the field.

“Even if Wilson wins the Week 1 job, Fields is my pick to play the most games," Rosenthal added.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not yet been made aware of their first game in the upcoming season.

Russell Wilson will have to earn his spot

Ever since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Russell Wilson has never had to fight for the starting position. However, as per Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, things will be different this time.

“Rest assured when it's time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we'll allow those guys to sort themselves out,” Tomlin told ESPN.

Even though the Steelers have clarified the QB hierarchy starting with Russell Wilson on several occasions, there are a lot of practice sessions and camps between now and the start of the season in September to change their mood.








