  • Justin Fields mocked by fans after new role in Madden NFL 25 trailer: "They know he can’t pass"

Justin Fields mocked by fans after new role in Madden NFL 25 trailer: "They know he can’t pass"

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jun 21, 2024 14:32 GMT
Justin Fields mocked by fans after new role in Madden NFL 25 trailer
Justin Fields mocked by fans after new role in Madden NFL 25 trailer

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The pick could turn into a fourth-rounder if Fields plays more than 51% of the snaps for the Steelers this upcoming season.

Fans recently trolled the Steelers quarterback on social media after a video of him playing as a kick returner in Madden 25 went viral. Fans ridiculed Fields, with many saying that even the game's developers are aware of his inability to pass the ball and that the team has finally put him in the correct position on the field.

Here are some of the reactions:

also-read-trending Trending
"The Arthur Smith experience", said one fan
"That's what RB's do!!!", said another fan while trolling Fields
"Might be the most realistic thing ever put in Madden", wrote one fan
"Bears really spent a first-round draft pick on a glorified kick returner", said a fan
"Finally got Fields in the right position", said another fan while other continued to troll the Steelers quarterback

Will Justin Fields start for the Steelers in 2024?

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Justin Fields: Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

So far, the Steelers haven't confirmed whether Justin Fields or Russell Wilson will start for the franchise in 2024. However, there is a general consensus that Wilson will be given the nod to start at the beginning of the season, but Fields will have an opportunity to get the QB1 role if the veteran quarterback doesn't play well.

Furthermore, if the former Bears star performs well in training camp and the preseason, there is a possibility that the franchise might favor him as their starting quarterback in Week 1. Both Fields and Wilson have a lot to prove this season, and it will be intriguing to see which player will win the trust of head coach Mike Tomlin.

During his last season in Chicago, Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 games and had a passer rating of 86.3. He also had 124 carries for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

Last year, the Ohio State product proved that he can be a dynamic passer if he has the right players around him. However, for him to be a team's starting quarterback, Fields has to do it more consistently.

