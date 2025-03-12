"Justin Fields is not an NFL QB" - Craig Carton doesn't believe Jets have improved after failed Aaron Rodgers experiment

Sports radio personality Craig Carton doesn't believe the New York Jets made an upgrade at quarterback. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed. Fields will replace Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but Carton doesn't think Fields is an upgrade over the future Hall of Famer.

Ad

"The answer is unequivocally no. Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback, he's never going to be an NFL quarterback," Carton said. "For some reason, collectively we've misjudged what Aaron Rodgers did last year because the Jets as a team were so bad. Didn't win as many games as the year before with a plethora of quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers threw for essentially 3900 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions."

Ad

Trending

"That is what he did on a bad team. Justin Fields, in a short career obviously, has never thrown for more than 2600 yards," Carton added. "But, because the Jets' season collectively was so bad and didn't come close to living up to the expectation, we reinvented what Aaron Rodgers did."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As Carton points out, Rodgers had a good statistical season last year, and he doesn't think Fields will get even close to what Rodgers did last year.

Fields went 106-for-161 for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jets GM was excited about the team's offseason plan

The New York Jets hired Darren Mougey as their new GM and he was excited to help turn around the team.

Ad

Mougey's big free agency move was signing Fields, as he says they had a good plan in place for the Jets.

"It's a process, and I'm excited about a lot of the guys we have here on this Jets team and the potential free agents," Mougey said, via the team website."

The Jets have added Fields, Brandon Stephens and Andre Cisco this offseason. It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Jets to begin the legal tampering period, but the big signing was Fields.

Ad

Fields could be the Jets' starting quarterback in 2025 as he will be on his third NFL team in his fifth year. He was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2021, but he struggled to be the franchise quarterback and he was traded to the Steelers where he was the starter to begin the year, but was replaced by Russell Wilson.

New York has the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.