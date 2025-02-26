Justin Fields predicted to join Colts and take over reins from Anthony Richardson by ESPN analyst

Justin Fields will be a free agent soon and he is unlikely to remain a Pittsburgh Steeler. ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck has a bold prediction of where he will end up - the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, the former quarterback-turned-analyst explained:

"I would say that in terms of somebody that could become the future of a franchise, I think he's still young enough and, you know, talented enough that he could turn it around. So that is the very first name that pops into my head when I hear something like that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So it brings you to, like, a different tier of quarterback that is going in to compete with Anthony Richardson. And so to me, the guy that makes perfect sense is Fields."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Browns, Raiders also floated as a possible destination for Justin Fields

Two more potential free-agent destinations have been mentioned for Justin Fields. One is the Cleveland Browns, who are facing the likely prospect of not having the embattled Deshaul Watson on the field come 2025.

Candace Pedraza, writer for the team's FanSided vertical Dawg Pound Daily, says:

"Fields is never going to wow you with his arm, but his ability to extend plays with his legs and, now, his ability to limit turnovers are key parts to Cleveland's offense that need a boost... He'd be a night and day upgrade compared to the production seen from Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston."

Ad

The other is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are one of the most quarterback-needy teams in the lead-up to the Draft but may find Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders already taken by the time they are called at No. 6.

Fields' teammate Russell Wilson has already been linked to a reunion with head coach Pete Carroll, whom he played with at the Seattle Seahawks; but NFL.com's Nick Shook thinks the former Chicago Bear would be a quality bargain signing who can mesh well with his coaches:

Ad

"Perhaps it's memories of Carroll's success with Russell Wilson in Seattle, or maybe it's offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's recent run of success with Will Howard at Ohio State. Either way, I feel like this might be the perfect scheme and situation for Fields to use his natural talents and try to claim a starting job in the NFL."

The new league year is slated to begin on March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.