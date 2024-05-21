The Pittsburgh Steelers added two quarterbacks this off-season: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. After shuffling through Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph last season, the Steelers moved on from all three of them and brought in Wilson and Fields to replace them.

With both quarterbacks brought into the team this off-season, there will be a competition to determine the starting quarterback.

Speaking to local reporters on Monday, Fields was asked by the reporters about the competition. Fields replied by saying it's been a battle, with both quarterbacks pushing one another to become better.

"I'm definitely competing, Russ knows that. We're competing against each other every day. I definitely don't have the mindset of me just sitting all year so, I'm coming in every day, giving it all I got and pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best each and every day," Fields said.

Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a potential fourth-round pick if he plays 51% of the team's snaps

On March 13, Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos after two seasons. Two days later, he officially signed with the Steelers on a one-year veteran's minimum contract of $1.2 million.

Who should the Pittsburgh Steelers start at quarterback next season between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson?

Pittsburgh is one of the few teams that has a QB competition this off-season, and it isn't between two youngsters.

Russell Wilson has been a starter for his entire career and is a Super Bowl champion. He will be entering his 13th season at the age of 35. Last season, he went 7-8 as Denver's starter while throwing 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight touchdowns while completing 66.4 percent of passes.

Justin Fields will be entering his fourth season in the NFL. He carries over a 10-28 record in his three seasons as a starter. Last season, he went 5-8 while completing 61.4 percent of passes for 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 657 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh will have to choose who will lead them as their starter. It seems like Wilson, being the veteran, would get the start, but we'll have to see how things shape up.