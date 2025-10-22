Justin Fields trade rumors: NFL insider claims QB could ask for "change of scenery" after Jets owner Woody Johnson's 'brutal' comments

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been the talk of the town after the team's horrendous start to the 2025 season. The Jets (0-7) are the only team without a win this season, and team owner Woody Johnson didn't hold back while slamming the QB.

"The offense is just not clicking, and you can't run the ball if you can't pass the ball," Johnson said on Tuesday. "That's football 101."

Johnson also appeared to defend first-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn, while criticizing Fields.

“If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results,” Johnson said.

Following Johnson's dig at Fields, NFL insider Connor Hughes has hinted that the Jets might look to trade the QB.

"Not sure how you can turn back to Justin Fields after Woody Johnson's comments. You wonder if Fields might prefer change of scenery, too. These remarks, while accurate, are ruthless. I give Woody credit: Didn't hold back. Shared what was on his mind," Hughes tweeted on Tuesday.

In six games this season, Fields has completed 86 of 135 passes for 845 yards with four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 257 yards and three TDs.

Fields was benched to start the second half of the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 on Sunday in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will start Fields for their Week 8 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

A look at Justin Fields' contract with the New York Jets

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in the offseason. His deal includes $30 million in guarantees.

Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the initial three years of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn pushed for the team to sign Fields in the offseason, but the move appears to have backfired. As things stand, the winless Jets are holding the No. 1 pick for the 2026 NFL draft.

