“Justin Herbert downfall” “Season over”: NFL fans react as Joe Alt gets sidelined for several weeks after suffering high-ankle sprain vs. Giants

By Arnold
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:05 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Joe Alt gets sidelined for several weeks after suffering high-ankle sprain vs. Giants - Source: Imagn

LA Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt suffered a high-ankle sprain in his team's 21-18 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4 on Sunday. On Monday, it was reported that Alt will be sidelined for several weeks due to his injury.

When fans found out that Alt is expected to be out of action for a few weeks, they felt that it could hurt the Chargers

"Herbert downfall," one tweeted.

"Seasons over. First three weeks were nice tho," another added.
"The question is will Herbert still be alive when he returns back from injury?" a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"He will come back to 3-5 team," one wrote.
"Ah yes, the classic ‘several weeks’… aka anywhere from 3 games to a whole season depending on how Chargers luck goes." another added.
"They need to pull off a miracle and win half the games that he's out," a user tweeted.

The Chargers took Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He hit the ground running in the league and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Alt has been a critical player on LA's offensive line and the team will hope that he returns to action soon.

All we know about Chargers OT Joe Alt's injury

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers OT Joe Alt - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers OT Joe Alt - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Joe Alt sprained his ankle when Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux fell onto his right leg during a play early in the first quarter. Alt was visibly in pain when he limped off the field.

During the second half, Alt was spotted wearing a walking boot as he watched the game unfold from the sidelines.

After the game, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said that he was waiting for clearer updates around Alt's injury.

“No, I don’t know the severity,” Harbaugh said. “Dealing with an ankle, and getting imaging right now.”

Given that Alt is ruled out for multiple weeks, he is certainly going to miss the Chargers' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

