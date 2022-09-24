“That’s a decision we’ve got a couple of days left to make” - Chargers QB Justin Herbert gives an update regarding his availability in Week 3 against the Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got hurt in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He fractured his ribs, and as a result, his availability for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a huge concern.

The Chargers lost the game against the Chiefs after Herbert threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Herbert was able to play through the pain against the Chiefs, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Justin Herbert gave an update about his fitness for the game ahead. He claimed that any outcome is possible as there is still some time left. As per Pro Football Talk, Herbert said this about his plans for the game against the Jaguars:

"I don’t know. That’s a decision we’ve got a couple of days left to make. We don’t play today, and so we play on Sunday. Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can. That decision will be made on Sunday. Haven’t ruled anything out.”

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Chargers QB Justin Herbert is still dealing with discomfort from his rib cartilage injury. Everyone's weighing risk/reward of playing him this Sunday vs. Jaguars. Chargers are currently practicing. Chargers QB Justin Herbert is still dealing with discomfort from his rib cartilage injury. Everyone's weighing risk/reward of playing him this Sunday vs. Jaguars. Chargers are currently practicing.

Herbert's availability will play a huge part in how this game between the Chargers and the Jaguars goes. Chargers fans can only hope for the best because they will want to see their franchise quarterback play this game and lead them back to winning ways.

Justin Herbert will try his best to play the game against the Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

With what we saw from Herbert in the game against the Chiefs is that he will fight through the pain to give his team a chance at winning. Both teams are currently 1-1, and need this win to gain momentum for the games ahead.

The Chargers are part of the AFC West, and they know that every game matters. If Justin Herbert plays this game, the Chargers will be a heavy favorite to get the win, which is why we can see Herbert pushing to play the game.

Pinhead Sports®  @_PinheadSports Most games w/ 300+ passing yards since 2020:



JUSTIN HERBERT 18

Tom Brady 16

Josh Allen 15

Patrick Mahomes 15 Most games w/ 300+ passing yards since 2020:JUSTIN HERBERT 18Tom Brady 16Josh Allen 15Patrick Mahomes 15 https://t.co/Bikfzm0zAt

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, have been quite impressive this season. They lost a close game to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, but completely dominated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 to show that they aren't the same as they were last season.

The LA Chargers are currently a -3.0 favorite against the Jaguars, but that line will definitely change once Justin Herbert's injury status is confirmed.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the PFT and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far