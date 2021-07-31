Justin Houston signs one-year deal with Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and veteran linebacker Justin Houston have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million on Saturday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Houston turned down offers worth more money to pursue a Super Bowl with the Ravens. The former Colts linebacker will enter his 11th NFL season in 2021.

Houston began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent eight seasons. The former All-Pro linebacker has spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed a good spell with the team, recording 19 sacks over the past two years.

Houston wants to win a Super Bowl ring before he retires. The 32-year-old veteran doesn't have too many years left in him and his Super Bowl window is slowly closing.

It'll be interesting to see how the Ravens use Houston in 2021.

How will Justin Houston contribute to the Ravens defense?

The Baltimore Ravens lost ace pass rusher Matthew Judon to the New England Patriots this offseason. The team was looking for a pass rusher to make up for the 15.5 sacks that Judon had managed over the past two seasons. The Ravens were patient in their hunt for an elite pass rusher and finally signed Houston to fill the hole.

Houston is aging like a fine wine. He's recorded eight or more sacks each season since 2017. Houston has registered double-digit sacks on four different occasions in his career. In 2014, the Pro Bowl linebacker registered a league-leading 22 sacks for the Chiefs.

He can contribute in the stand-up position or with his hand in the dirt from his left outside linebacker position. He will join veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell in Baltimore, who is also chasing his first Super Bowl ring.

The Ravens have their eyes on making a run at the Super Bowl. Adding Justin Houston does improve their defense, but it's hard to say if he will improve their odds significantly.

Houston will be able to step in and start right away for the Ravens. Baltimore could be inching closer to their ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

