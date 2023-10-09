Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for fantasy football Week 6

Justin Jefferson turned in his worst fantasy football performance of the 2023 NFL season in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver managed just 28 yards, but that's not nearly the biggest concern for his fantasy managers. He suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the contest that forced him out early.

Considering that he was unable to return to the game after the injury, it's fair to be concerned about his availability.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His next opportunity to get back on the football field will come in Week 6, but that could change depending on the severity of his injury.

Still mulling over Raheem Mostert? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Justin Jefferson injury update

Justin Jefferson

During the second half of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Jefferson exited early after grabbing his hamstring on a non-contact play.

That's particularly concerning, as any hamstring issue can be challenging to overcome, especially for a wide receiver. Non-contact injuries are also alarming, as they're often more severe and sometimes signal structural damage.

The Vikings announced following the game that the severity of Jefferson's hamstring injury is unknown. They will run tests when he reports to their facilities on Monday to get a better idea of where he stands.

That will help determine if he will miss any time, and if he does, presumably a rough timetable for his return.

Before potentially replacing Jefferson in fantasy lineups, make sure to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Jefferson injury

Week 5 was by far the least productive game of the 2023 NFL season for Jefferson.

He recorded just three receptions for 28 yards before exiting early with a hamstring injury. It's unclear if it was bothering him during the game, which could possibly explain his uncharacteristically slow day.

He has finished among the top eight fantasy football wide receivers in his four previous games this year, while being ranked as the WR1 overall so far.

Regardless of whether or not he was feeling discomfort earlier on in the game, he grabbed his hamstring in pain and was unable to return to the contest.

That potentially puts his availability for Week 6 and beyond in serious jeopardy.

Before potentially making a deal to replace Jefferson, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Jefferson update

The fact that Jefferson was unable to return for the Vikings after exiting early in Week 5 is a legitimate cause for concern.

Being diagnosed with a hamstring injury is additionally alarming, especially cnsidering that he's a wide receiver. This type of injury is extremely challenging for the position, as it can affect their speed, agility and explosiveness, among other key attributes.

The exact diagnosis, as well as the severity, will give a better idea about how much time Jefferson could miss. Any type of tear would be a terrible diagnosis, likely forcing him to miss extended time.

The hope is that he suffered just a minor strain, but even then, he could be unavailable for the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy football managers should begin working on backup plans.

Confused about whom to start for Packers vs Raiders? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make fantasy football decisions easy