Justin Jefferson makes feelings clear on Vikings future amid trade rumors after wild card exit vs. Rams

Justin Jefferson startled Minnesota Vikings fans by doing the two-finger "peace" sign after the team's 27-9 loss against the LA Rams in the Wild Card Round on Monday, potentially hinting at a trade. However, he has since made one thing clear: he will remain in Minneapolis for the foreseeable future.

The wide receiver, who became the league's highest-paid non-quarterback with a monstrous four-year, $140 million extension during the offseason, was pressed about his future with the franchise on Wednesday.

He said:

"I feel like the foundation that we have started here this year is definitely something that we got to keep for down the line. Especially with me, I have a new contract, four more years, so I'm locked in and going to be here for those years. Just looking forward to what we have coming up, the new team, new players."

Jefferson was the Vikings' second-most prolific pass-catcher in the loss to the Rams, grabbing five passes for 58 yards. He had 103 catches for 1,533 yards (second in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

Justin Jefferson not bothered by Vikings' 2025 QB situation

Another important topic that Justin Jefferson discussed in the presser was the Vikings quarterback situation.

Sam Darnold is set to be a free agent, and there has been talk of retaining him after a very impressive season. Darnold set career highs in several categories after languishing on talent-starved teams in his rookie contract. Jefferson, however, is not worried about who will be throwing him the ball.

"It was the same type of situation last year... At the end of the day, I'll always say that I'm confident in myself to go out there and still perform the same way I've been performing. It's not my job to say who's going to be the quarterback, who I want to be the quarterback.

"They're going to figure it out, and whoever they decide to go with, we can work with that."

While Darnold's future in Minnesota remains uncertain, the Vikings still have J.J. McCarthy. The No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft is set to return in 2025 after suffering a season-ending knee injury before the start of his rookie year.

