Justin Jefferson played for LSU at the collegiate level alongside Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The trio played showed up consistently in the program's run to the 2020 National Championship.

Burrow and Jefferson were both picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after winning the championship. Chase was a first-round pick the following year, and all three of them have had a great start to their NFL careers.

After seeing the three stars' level of productivity in the NFL, some people often wonder how 'unfair' it was for other college programs to have to cope with them. Similarly, Justin Jefferson believes that having him, Burrow, and Chase on the same team was unfair to other teams.

Justin Jefferson had elite chemistry with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase

Speaking about the famous LSU trio's dominance, here's what Jefferson said on the Rich Eisen Show:

"It was crazy. I mean, just our moments that we had other than just me, Joe, and Ja'marr, but to see the things that we have, we have done and what we are doing in the league now is outrageous."

"To say that we were on the same team winning the national championship together and be a class for one of the best offenses to ever play college football."

"Everybody is kind of understanding the reason they kind of see how all of this stuff played a part in Joe winning the Heisman, Ja'marr winning Belitnicoff and me having a great year as well. So it definitely was unfair."

In three years at LSU, Jefferson played 30 games, in which he had 165 receptions for 2415 yards and 24 touchdowns. He and Ja'Marr Chase formed the best wide receiver duo in college.

Moreover, Joe Burrow was the best quarterback in college football the year LSU won the National Championship and was drafted with the first overall pick by the Bengals.

In the Championship game against Trevor Lawrence's Clemson, LSU won 42-25. Burrow threw for five touchdowns and 463 yards. Chase scored two touchdowns with 221 receiving yards. Jefferson had a total of 106 receiving yards in that game as well.

Justin Jefferson will hope to repeat last season's heroics

Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders

It will be fair to say that Jefferson has exceeded all expectations in NFL, and he had a terrific season last year. The Minnesota Vikings star had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 17 games last season,

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, and everyone expects him to have another great season for the Vikings. It will be interesting to see whether that will be enough to take his team to the playoffs.