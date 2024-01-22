Justin Jefferson rips NFL for sharing allegedly insensitive picture during Lions playoff game

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson isn't too happy with the NFL's X/Twitter account. This is after a fan-made sign about the Detroit Lions' playoff path that was posted by the league.

Dan Campbell's team has taken all before them in the regular season, going 12-5. They have won back-to-back playoff games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team now faces the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.

But Jefferson was upset with the NFL's social media account. It had posted a fan's picture with Campbell's first-ever press conference lines on it and had it corresponding with the teams the Lions had beaten.

Jefferson tweeted,

"Y'all will for posting this. This ain't cool."

There is some confusion regarding why Jefferson was upset.

Some fans think it had something to do with two players, one from the Minnesota Vikings and the other from the L.A. Rams. Both had suffered knee injuries against Detroit (hence the kneecap with the team's pictures).

One fan explained in his tweet why Jefferson was upset.

However, another fan felt his upset stemmed from Campbell's opening press conference when he was announced as Lions head coach.

So, there is a bit of confusion about Jefferson's reaction. While some feel the NFL's social media account is in the wrong, others think it isn't.

Dan Campbell's Lions into the NFC Championship game

NFC divisional playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Since taking over in Detroit, Campbell has been steadily improving the team. Detroit won three games in his first season and nine in his second.

This season, Detroit won 12 games, clinched the NFC North title and won two playoff games. It will clash against the 49ers, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl to represent the NFC.

There has been some turnaround for Campbell and Detroit as for so long, it was the laughingstock of the league, but not anymore. It appears that the success this season is just the beginning.

Not many are giving the Lions a shot at taking down the 49ers, but they at least have a chance, and in the NFL, that's all a team wants.

Detroit has the weapons and the coaching staff, and if it slays Kyle Shanahan's team, the Cinderella story will nearly be complete.