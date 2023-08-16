Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is often considered as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He is coming off an historic season, in which Jefferson played a huge role in his team's journey to the playoffs.

To start the campaign last year, Jefferson put up a monster performance against the Green Bay Packers. He had nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns, going against the secondary led by Jaire Alexander.

However, in Week 17 clash against the Packers, Jefferson finished with just one reception on five targets for 15 yards. Alexander got the better of him and did Griddy over him. Ahead of the new season, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was asked about the Packers cornerback, and he had a befitting reply.

Justin Jefferson is not bothered by Jaire Alexander

Justin Jefferson and Jaire Alexander

After Jaire Alexander continuously said that Jefferson's Week 1 performance was a fluke, here's what the former LSU star responded with:

"Nobody's really worried about him (Alexander). It just goes to show you the amount of attention that he was trying to get. You can't call 180 yards a fluke, it's something that's not a fluke, you can't just walk up on 180 yards in the NFL."

Recording 184 yards is certainly not a fluke by any means, but given that Jaire Alexander had the last laugh in the previous season, he currently holds an edge over Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings star finished last season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and scored 9 touchdowns in 17 games. He also won the Offensive Player of the Year award and will hope to have another big performance against the Packers in 2023.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings are not favorites to win NFC North

New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings

Despite being the defending NFC North champions, the Vikings are not the favorites to win the division in the upcoming season. The Detroit Lions, who have been one of the most hyped teams, are the preseason favorites.

Both Kirk Cousins and Jefferson had terrific seasons last year, and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to leapfrog the competition in their division once again.

