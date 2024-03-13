Justin Jefferson trade rumors: Vikings stand firm on WR even as Kirk Cousins signs with Falcons

Kirk Cousins' exit from the Vikings is one of the biggest departures this offseason. The Vikings, suddenly left to build from scratch at the quarterback position like it's 2016 once again, now ponder whether to do a complete rebuild. With the beating heart of the offense changing, some fans have braced for Justin Jefferson to move on as well.

However, the wide receiver is reportedly staying put, despite the exit of Cousins. At least, that is what NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported via Twitter/X. On Wednesday morning, Russini said the Vikings had no interest in trading the wide receiver.

As a result, Jefferson's brief appearance alongside Kirk Cousins' replacements last season is expected to become the norm in 2024.

This means that instead of Cousins, another quarterback will be throwing passes at Jefferson this season. Of course, fans hope the position remains far more stable than it was last season when four quarterbacks received multiple starts.

Injuries started the carousel for the Vikings last season and the fans hope to end it this year.

Justin Jefferson aims to bounce back after injuries rip through Kirk Cousins' WR

While instability plagued the quarterback position, it also hit the wide receiver room.

Kirk Cousins' top receiver played only 10 games last season, the least of his NFL career. Despite limited playing time, Jefferson racked up more than 1,000 yards and had five receiving touchdowns.

However, his numbers were nearly cut in half from his production in 2022. 2022 was his best year in the league, totaling 128 catches for 1809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jefferson finished with 1074 yards and five touchdowns, both career lows. Fingers point to the injury, and assuming no further injuries, the wide receiver should return to form this season.

For now, the 25-year-old has time to settle into the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback search to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins for a few years if it comes down to it. That said, the wide receiver doesn't have time to wait for an extension.

According to Spotrac, Justin Jefferson is entering into the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Meaning, the pressure is now on to get a deal done that extends him well beyond the end of the 2024 season when the rookie contract expires.