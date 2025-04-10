  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Justin Reid delivers his verdict on Travis Hunter playing WR-CB regularly in NFL - "Just don't see it happening"

Justin Reid delivers his verdict on Travis Hunter playing WR-CB regularly in NFL - "Just don't see it happening"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 10, 2025 17:37 GMT
Travis Hunter, right, Justin Reid, left
Travis Hunter, right, Justin Reid, left

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is set to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter, one of the best overall draft prospects, excelled full-time at both cornerback and wide receiver in college.

Ad

As he makes the transition to the NFL, there have been a lot of questions about what position he will play and if he will try to continue to play both positions in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid doesn't see Hunter playing both positions in the NFL. Making an appearence on NFL Network, Reid thinks the mental side of preparing for both positions at the NFL level will be too much for Hunter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reid said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I think that he's well conditioned to do it, but I don't know if this is something that's in the best interest of him or the team to take every single snap. Just because the speed of the game might be slower, as Deion said, I mean, you're playing against grown men. Let's keep that in mind.
Ad
"But the mental side of the game is far and above so much higher than what college is. And to handle a defensive playbook and an offensive playbook at the level of depth you need to execute correctly and have an impact on the game. I just don't see it happening.”
Ad

Travis Hunter said he's open to playing whatever position the team drafts him prefers him to play

Travis Hunter during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty
Travis Hunter during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Not only will it be interesting to see where Travis Hunter lands in the NFL Draft, but what position he will play. In his three-year college career, Hunter has caught 167 passes for 2,061 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Ad

As a cornerback, Hunter has 80 tackles, three tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and a pick-six.

Hunter said he'd play wide receiver or cornerback and it depends "on the team that picks me."

Ad

Hunter is a playmaker at both cornerback and wide receiver. Some teams view him more as a wideout, while others view him more as a cornerback.

Part of the team's job that drafts him will be figuring out where he fits best on the team.

What position do you think Travis Hunter will play in the NFL?

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications