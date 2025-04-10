Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is set to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter, one of the best overall draft prospects, excelled full-time at both cornerback and wide receiver in college.

As he makes the transition to the NFL, there have been a lot of questions about what position he will play and if he will try to continue to play both positions in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid doesn't see Hunter playing both positions in the NFL. Making an appearence on NFL Network, Reid thinks the mental side of preparing for both positions at the NFL level will be too much for Hunter.

Reid said:

“I think that he's well conditioned to do it, but I don't know if this is something that's in the best interest of him or the team to take every single snap. Just because the speed of the game might be slower, as Deion said, I mean, you're playing against grown men. Let's keep that in mind.

"But the mental side of the game is far and above so much higher than what college is. And to handle a defensive playbook and an offensive playbook at the level of depth you need to execute correctly and have an impact on the game. I just don't see it happening.”

Travis Hunter said he's open to playing whatever position the team drafts him prefers him to play

Travis Hunter during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Not only will it be interesting to see where Travis Hunter lands in the NFL Draft, but what position he will play. In his three-year college career, Hunter has caught 167 passes for 2,061 yards and 23 touchdowns.

As a cornerback, Hunter has 80 tackles, three tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and a pick-six.

Hunter said he'd play wide receiver or cornerback and it depends "on the team that picks me."

Hunter is a playmaker at both cornerback and wide receiver. Some teams view him more as a wideout, while others view him more as a cornerback.

Part of the team's job that drafts him will be figuring out where he fits best on the team.

What position do you think Travis Hunter will play in the NFL?

