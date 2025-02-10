Justin Reid drops emotional message as Chiefs star heads into free agency post-Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid made his feelings known regarding where he’d like to play next season.

He will soon become a free agent as his three-year $31.5 million contract (per Spotrac) is due to expire. Reid has played the last three seasons in Kansas City and hopes it’ll be longer.

"Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together. I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end," Reid tweeted on Sunday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reid and the Chiefs saw their reign as two-time Super Bowl champions end when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated them 40-22. The former Houston Texan has helped Kansas City make the big game in three consecutive years and was third on the team in tackles during the 2024 regular season (87).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Stanford product delivered an emotional message to the Chiefs' fans should Sunday’s disappointment be the last time he featured in a Kansas City uniform.

"I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever #ChiefsKingdom," Reid tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Reid’s versatility makes him a hot commodity

In seven NFL seasons, Reid has never been selected to the Pro Bowl. However, his all-around game will make him a sought-after player on the free-agent market.

He has made at least 80 tackles in three straight seasons while defending nine passes with two interceptions in 2024. Five of his regular season tackles were for losses. Reid is a proven playmaker who does numerous things well in the secondary.

His speed and versatility allow him to line up all over the field, which is one of the many reasons there should be plenty of interest in his services. Injuries are a part of the game, and when someone goes down, Reid’s a guy who can be thrown in at a moment’s notice. He has played 16+ games in the last three regular seasons.

Reid has great lateral quickness and he has proven that he can make plays at the catch point. He has been strong in man-to-man coverage and would surely add to any team’s defensive unit. During the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl this season, Reid had 19 tackles, including one for a loss in the playoffs.

In Sunday’s defeat to the Eagles, Reid had five tackles, second on the team behind Drue Tranquill (seven). Free agency opens on March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.