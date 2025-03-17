Justin Reid knows the taste of success. He spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the team made the Super Bowl in all three years. His final game playing under Andy Reid's leadership, however, was a loss, as the Chiefs were easily handled by the Eagles in a 40-22 loss.

The Chiefs were looking to make history. Had they defeated the Eagles, Kansas City would've become the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowls. The loss ended the dreams, with many players leaving the franchise, including Reid, who moved to the New Orleans Saints.

Appearing on "Up And Adams Show" on Monday, the safety spoke about the feeling of getting too close to history, not hiding his wish to make the three-peat come true:

“So, for me, everything is always about the process. I believe if you work your process, you stay consistent with your process, then whatever the results are, you can always be proud of the work that you put out on the field.

"And despite the result, I wish we could have made history, got three in a row, but still, to even get to that opportunity, still get to that stage and have that opportunity to do that, it's something to be extremely proud of."

Justin Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints to return to Louisiana, where he was born.

Justin Reid reveals he almost signed with the Philadelphia Eagles

In the same interview, the safety revealed that he was close to joining the same Eagles to whom he lost Super Bowl LIX:

“Pretty close [to a deal getting done] actually because me and the defensive back coach there have a really good relationship, the defensive system was the same defensive system that I ran at Stanford — so, that whole Vic Fangio system, I know it pretty well.

"The conversations were pretty intense. The only drawback was they were just so limited in cap space that we couldn’t make a deal that made sense."

The Eagles also made moves in the safety position, but it was not a signing. Instead, they traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green. The move was also made due to Philadelphia having cap constraints in the 2025 season.

