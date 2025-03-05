Justin Reid sends 3-word message as Chiefs decide to move on from 2x Super Bowl champion per latest report

According to the latest reports, the Chiefs are considering cutting ties with Justin Reid now that the 2024 season is in the past. Such moves are expected as teams try to comply with the salary cap while building a roster that gives them the best chance to remain competitive.

The safety has won two Super Bowls with Kansas City and was part of the team that lost the title game to the Eagles this year. However, Nate Taylor reported that Justin Reid's association with the franchise is likely coming to an end. With the star set to hit free agency, he said it seems that the Chiefs will not make an effort to re-sign him.

That elicited a response from the player on X/Twitter as he directly responded to the report, saying that it was something he was not even aware of. He wrote on the social media platform,

"Well that’s news…"

Justin Reid Chiefs' preference clear since losing Super Bowl to Eagles

Justin Reid knew once the season ended that there will be discussions about his future and he put out a statement right after the Super Bowl that made it clear about his intentions. He wrote on X/Twitter,

"Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together. I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is - I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever"

Justin Reid's comments make it clear that he loves playing in Kansas City and would love to return to the Chiefs. However, he thanked their fans after the loss knowing that there was a possibility he might not return, hinting that he is looking for a team to pay him based on his ability.

While Andy Reid has created a dynasty with the AFC West team, they were bullied in the trenches against the Eagles and need to find a way to strengthen that. With Travis Kelce's time also winding down, adding receivers who can take over from him down the line is also important. It will not be possible for them to bring all their best players back because such is the nature of the NFL's salary cap.

Justin Reid's latest response to Nate Taylor indicates that nothing is finalized yet, but the safety himself knows that there is no guarantee he will be in Kansas City when the new season begins.

