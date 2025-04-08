Justin Simmons labels $22,882,636 QB as “the real deal”

Safety Justin Simmons played his first season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, and was left impressed by their young, rising quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Both Simmons and Penix Jr. joined the Falcons last year as Simmons signed in free agency and Penix Jr. was the team's first-round draft choice.

Though Penix Jr., signed to a four-year, $22,882,636 contract, has only played in five career NFL games with three starts, Simmons is a fan and sees the potential in the Falcons' franchise quarterback.

Simmons said via Up & Adams with Kay Adams:

"I think Michael Penix is the real deal going up against him in practice and having a chance to compete against him, talked a little bit to him about like what he's seeing, how he's making these throws, things like that, like, still trying to get myself better and, obviously, like he's asking questions too."

Simmons is currently a free agent and spoke about keeping the door open on returning to the team this season.

"Getting a chance to work with Jesse was great, right, and I've got another guy that. you know, a little younger, but I think he's been playing lights out the last couple of years, and I just think, yeah, like it was a one year, it was a one year thing," Simmons said.

"They like kind of their younger guys too and so sometimes these things don't work out, you go in different directions, but I don't know if the doors necessarily closed, but we'll see."

Michael Penix Jr. is set to lead the Atlanta Falcons from day one in 2025

Michael Penix Jr. during Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Michael Penix Jr. was selected eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. This came after the team signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million in free agency.

Penix made his NFL debut on October 20 in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On December 17, the team announced that Penix would replace Cousins for the remainder of the season. Penix started the final three games, going 1-2.

This offseason, the Falcons maintained that Penix will be their franchise quarterback moving forward. With a whole offseason to prepare as the team's starter, the Falcons are expecting more from Penix Jr.

