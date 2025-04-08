Safety Justin Simmons's tenure in Atlanta ended after spending just one season with the Falcons. The 31-year-old, who had signed with the team in August 2024, remains a free agent.
He spoke with Kay Adams on her "Up and Adams Show" on Tuesday morning to discuss his short stint with the Falcons.
Simmons explained that every good opportunity doesn't work out. However, he did speak highly of Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and said that he didn't have any hard feelings towards the team.
The 6'2" safety didn't close the door on another opportunity with Atlanta. In his words:
“I think things were handled differently. At the end of the day, I think highly of Ra [Raheem Morris] and Terry and Arthur, and I think the organization is top-notch. I do think they're gonna be great."
"Getting a chance to work with Jessie was great...yeah, like it was a one year, it was a one-year thing. They like kind of their younger guys too, and so sometimes these things don't work out, you go in different directions, but I don't know if the door's necessarily closed, but we'll see," Simmons added on the "Up and Adams Show"
Simmons also spoke about how he enjoyed playing alongside Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates. It remains to be seen where the All-Pro safety will sign.
Justin Simmons shocked to be on the interceptions leader list
Professional athletes have said in the past that they don't always pay attention to records. Safety Justin Simmons proved that notion when he was surprised by the news of a football accomplishment on Tuesday's "Up and Adams Show."
Kay Adams informed Simmons that he is currently tied for fourth in interceptions amongst active players, with 32. A stat he was unaware of and truly impressed by.
Adams: "Did you know this that you're tied for fourth on the active interceptions list?"
Simmons: "Tied for fourth? No, I did not know that. It's an impressive group right there. All-pro, Pro Bowl players so, it's an impressive group to be a part of."
Simmons played eight seasons with the Denver Broncos before he was released in March 2024.
