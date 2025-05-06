Justin Simmons "wants to come" to NFC Super Bowl contenders, claims ex-Cowboys OL

All-Pro NFL safety Justin Simmons is still unsigned in free agency in May, which is quite unexpected considering he's one of the league’s top defensive backs.

Ad

While it's still unclear where Simmons will play in 2025, NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger recently explained why he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will be a perfect fit for the two-time Pro Bowler.

“He wants to come to Philadelphia. He wants to be there,” Baldinger said on NFL Network while discussing the best fits for remaining NFL free agents.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know they drafted Andrew Mukuba, which is good. They have drafted Sydney Brown. They've got Reed Blankenship. There are players there, but nobody with the numbers, the interceptions, and the leadership that he (Simmons) can provide."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Dallas Cowboys guard added that one of the reasons the NFC Super Bowl contenders should approach Justin Simmons before the 2025 season is because they lost key players and leaders like Darius Slay in free agency.

NFL.com senior columnist Jeffri Chadiha also appears to agree with Baldinger that Simmons will be an ideal fit for the Eagles during the discussion on NFL Network:

“I think this guy walks straight into that system, knows what he’s doing. I think he gives that secondary a boost with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship. This makes all the sense in the world."

Ad

If Simmons joins the Eagles, he will be reunited with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was his head coach during his time with the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Justin Simmons has earlier shown interest in joining the Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Simmons said earlier during this year's free agency period that the Philadelphia Eagles were one team he would like to join, so the 31-year-old defensive back should not have any difficulty deciding if the team eventually comes calling.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man, having a chance to reunite with Vic, and then also defensive backs coach Christian Parker, there's a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said during an appearance on the "Talkin' Ball" podcast. "To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with those guys, it's high on the list."

Simmons was a member of the Atlanta Falcons and made 16 starts in 2024. He had played for the Denver Broncos his whole NFL career before then. Simmons was selected for two Pro Bowls and four Second-Team All-Pros during his tenure in Denver, which lasted from 2016 to 2023.

Simmons has also amassed impressive interception numbers in each of his nine NFL seasons, including 2022, when he co-led the league in interceptions with six.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.