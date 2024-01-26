Travis Kelce is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, and he can also do some damage on the golf course. Popstar Justin Timberlake appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night promoting his new music. Timberlake, who is an avid golfer, participated in the 8AM Golf Invitational Tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas last spring.

He spoke about his interaction with Travis Kelce while the two were golfing in the tournament. Noting that he went to celebrate with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, he soon realized that he was a lot bigger than him:

"I saw my life flash before my eyes. He went up and did one of those, you know, when they jump. And I was like, "He's doing it. I have to do it." And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me… He's the best, by the way.”

"We text. I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now…He's in the zone."

Timberlake then went on to say that he and Kelce are friends and text often, however, he doesn't want to bother the Super Bowl-winning tight end right now as he and the Kansas City Chiefs are approaching the AFC title game.

Travis Kelce recently joked that Justin Timberlake was the most famous contact on his phone

Since announcing his relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce has fielded questions about the popstar ever since. A few weeks ago, he was asked who was the most famous person in his phone contacts, and was told that giving the 'easy answer' as in Taylor Swift, wasn't the correct answer.

Kelce then went on to say that Justin Timberlake is the other famous person in his phone. When asked if he could call the former *NYSNC band member, he said he didn't want to bother him.

“You guys know the easy answer.”

When asked if Timberlake would pick up his call, he replied:

“No. Not a chance. I appreciate you, Justin, but I know he’s a busy man.”

While Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake apparently communicate frequently, neither wants to interrupt the other and their busy schedule.