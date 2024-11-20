Justin Tucker breaks silence after two missed goals vs Steelers contributed to 16-18 loss

Baltimore Ravens veteran kicker Justin Tucker opened up on his failed missed goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a potentially crucial 18-16 loss to their direct rival in the race for the AFC North top spot. Tucker received plenty of criticism over the two missed field goals, with some blaming the loss on him.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the veteran explained how much those misses affect him and vowed to do better.

"I do take it very personally anytime I leave the kick out there it bothers me," Tucker told reporters. "You know, for all the all the fans, supporters, coaches, players, anybody that cares about Ravens football, believe me when I say, Nobody takes it more personally than I do. Is nobody is more effective than than me when I miss a kick. So yeah, I take it really personally.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, at the exact same time, my particular line of work requires ... I focus on the action of kicking the ball and not the consequence. So as difficult as that may be at times, now that is the challenge that I'm facing right now."

Expand Tweet

"That's my only option, is just continue to work and focus on the action, focus on the process. And, you know, let the results take care of themselves. After just putting in, putting in the work, just also got to."

Tucker missed two consecutive field goals in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, first a 47-yard attempt at 5:14 and then a 50-yarder at 1:42. With those six extra points, the Ravens would have gotten a hypothetical 22-18 win over the inspired Steelers.

Former Chiefs WR says one player 'broke' Justin Tucker

Amid all the comments that Justin Tucker's misses drew on Sunday, a couple stood out. First Gregg Jennings wondered what had happened to Tucker, as he hadn't looked like himself this season.

Moreover, former Chiefs receiver Gehrig Dieter said that Travis Kelce changed the course of Tucker's career.

"Kelce really broke Justin Tucker!"

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the 2023 AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce starred in a controversial moment with Justin Tucker. The tight end told Tucker to move so Mahomes could practice, and kicked his ball and tossed aside his helmet.

Expand Tweet

Tucker has missed field goal attempts that he normally completed and Ravens fans are already worrying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.