“I trust Tucker’s foot more than I trust any QB’s arm” – Shannon Sharpe hails Justin Tucker after Ravens kicker’s heroics vs Bengals 

Justin Tucker, arguably the best kicker in the history of the NFL, once again came up clutch for the Baltimore Ravens as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 in Week 5.

Tucker converted a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time ran out in the 4th quarter, and the Ravens were able to get the better of their division rivals as a result.

Having picked up the W, the Ravens are now 3-2 and leading the AFC North.

Shannon Sharpe was once again left impressed by Ravens' Justin Tucker after his heroics vs Cincinnati. Here's what Sharpe had to say about Tucker after he hit another game-winning field goal:

"I TRUST TUCKER’s foot more than I trust any qbs arm or rb’s legs. Who disagrees? You see him trot on the field with a chance to win the gm. Start warming up your bus."

It was a surprisingly low-scoring game between the Bengals and the Ravens, as both quarterbacks weren't able to get going.

Lamar Jackson threw 19/32 passes for 174 yards. He had a touchdown pass and also threw an interception.

On the other hand, Joe Burrow threw 24/35 passes for 217 yards and had a touchdown pass along with an interception.

The Bengals, following this loss, are now 2-3, but they have favorable fixtures going forward.

you know Justin Tucker is a legend when they give him the postgame interview. How many kickers can say they have a postgame interview lmao

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens face New York Giants in Week 6

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will face the New York Giants next week with their foes coming off a huge upset over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

All things considered, the Giants will be a tricky test for the Ravens.

Justin Tucker could be called upon yet again to seal the result for the Ravens next week considering the Giants are playing good football this season under Brian Daboll.

So far, Tucker hasn't missed a single field goal this season, and he will hope to continue that streak.

The Baltimore Ravens are in a great position to win the AFC North and they'll need to be consistent. The win against the Bengals wasn't pretty, but they were able to get the job done.

So far this campaign, the Ravens have lost to the Bills and the Dolphins, and they were up by double digits in both of those games.

They won't want to lose those types of games again this season with quarterback Lamar Jackson also looking forward to pushing his value up in the market.

